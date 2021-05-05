Expat Assitance App

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
“Expathy” is a platform, which offers various types of services for those, who want to relocate to another country.
It’s special feature is a smart chat bot named “Pathy”, which provides the required infos and services, based on the users’ answers. It creates a personalized relocation plan with the TODO checklist, calculates the costs etc.
The users can always access all the Infos via the dashboard or ask Pathy anything any time.