Expat Assitance App

“Expathy” is a platform, which offers various types of services for those, who want to relocate to another country.

It’s special feature is a smart chat bot named “Pathy”, which provides the required infos and services, based on the users’ answers. It creates a personalized relocation plan with the TODO checklist, calculates the costs etc.

The users can always access all the Infos via the dashboard or ask Pathy anything any time.