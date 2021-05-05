Puji Ari Setiawan
Dipa: UI/UX Design

SlyChat - Landing Page AI Conversation

Puji Ari Setiawan
Dipa: UI/UX Design
Puji Ari Setiawan for Dipa: UI/UX Design
Hire Us
  • Save
SlyChat - Landing Page AI Conversation design clean minimal uiux design saas bot uidesign web design landing page ai conversation conversation ai
Download color palette

Hey everyone,

SlyChat is a chatbot that helps customer service reducing the overloads interaction from the customers.

Looking for someone to design your product? I’d love to help and collaborate. Let me know your problem! Let's Talk at hello@dipainhouse.com

__________________

Website | Instagram | UI Kit

Dipa: UI/UX Design
Dipa: UI/UX Design
Harmonizing Digital Product Design 🧘🏻‍♂️
Hire Us

More by Dipa: UI/UX Design

View profile
    • Like