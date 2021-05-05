Lucas

Yosho - Front page

webdesign website
This is the front page of the website I had to design during my training.
Created using CSS/SASS, in a custom theme in WordPress
All content is in PHP and fully editable by client with ACF custom fields.

Posted on May 5, 2021
