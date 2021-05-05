Marina Maher

AN OPEN ROOM TOILET .... !!

interiordesign design vray architecture 3dsmax 3d modelling bedroom design interior design interior toilet
A floating toilet inside a bedroom which is divided into two parts. One part is semi private including light use of the toilet and the other is the most private space at the room contains the shower and the toilet.

