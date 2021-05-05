AAKASH MEHTA

Plants - Landing page

AAKASH MEHTA
AAKASH MEHTA
  • Save
Plants - Landing page go green green plants website landing page design landing page web ux ui design app
Download color palette

Hello Friends 👋

This is my exploration of an plant website
So, do you think this is cool?

Hope you enjoy it! 😉

Feel free to provide feedback and comments.
don't forget to press "❤" if you like.
Thank you!

Make your project even cooler! mehtaaakash016@gmail.com

Check out our:
Behance : https://www.behance.net/gallery/118890721/Plants-Landing-page?
Pinterest : https://in.pinterest.com/pin/759067712196970722/

AAKASH MEHTA
AAKASH MEHTA

More by AAKASH MEHTA

View profile
    • Like