Berat Llapashtica

AON Monogram

Berat Llapashtica
Berat Llapashtica
Hire Me
  • Save
AON Monogram branding brand logodesigner monogram design monogram logo typogaphy logotype logogrid grid monogram mockup martial martial arts logodesign logo jiu jitsu logo jiujitsulogo jiu jitsu jiujitsu
Download color palette

AON Monogram #1 Proposal. Custom type, Fusion between letters with sharp and geometric cuts, to give the feel of power/ athletic/ tough. The main symbol of Jiu-Jitsu is the Triangle.
It blends the idea behind the Triangle concept, the mind, the body and the spirit becoming one.
The Triangle represents the solid and stable base that a Jiu-Jitsu practitioner should have.

I am available for new projects! Feel free to reach out:
beratllstudio@gmail.com

Show some love! Press "L".
Want to see more projects? Visit my profile and remember to follow me!

Instagram | Behance

Berat Llapashtica
Berat Llapashtica
Precise & Minimal Logo - Branding - Identity.
Hire Me

More by Berat Llapashtica

View profile
    • Like