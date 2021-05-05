Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
AON Monogram #1 Proposal. Custom type, Fusion between letters with sharp and geometric cuts, to give the feel of power/ athletic/ tough. The main symbol of Jiu-Jitsu is the Triangle.
It blends the idea behind the Triangle concept, the mind, the body and the spirit becoming one.
The Triangle represents the solid and stable base that a Jiu-Jitsu practitioner should have.
—
I am available for new projects! Feel free to reach out:
beratllstudio@gmail.com
Show some love! Press "L".
Want to see more projects? Visit my profile and remember to follow me!
Instagram | Behance