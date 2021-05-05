AON Monogram #1 Proposal. Custom type, Fusion between letters with sharp and geometric cuts, to give the feel of power/ athletic/ tough. The main symbol of Jiu-Jitsu is the Triangle.

It blends the idea behind the Triangle concept, the mind, the body and the spirit becoming one.

The Triangle represents the solid and stable base that a Jiu-Jitsu practitioner should have.

