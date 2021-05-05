Meezan - Publishers & Distributors | Brand Identity

Trending designs to inspire you
Meezan Publishers Pvt. Ltd. is a book publishing and distribution house in Kashmir, established in the year 1995. The books published from the house target middle and old-aged readers, the genre largely surrounding Urdu, Kashmiri, Arabic, and Persian literature.
Full project on Behance: https://lnkd.in/g-piZj7