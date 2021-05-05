Cryptocurrency Trade App

Hi guys 👋

my new shot , is a cryptocurrency exchange app which you can trade online there ...

~~ full presentation on my instagram page : parsa.uix ~~

Hope you like it 😉

let me know if you like my shot by pressing "L" and don't forget to share your ideas in comments , it motivates me 🤞

-----

Any idea ?

Let's chat , i'm available to hire

E-mail : Parsa.uix@gmail.com

or DM Me on instagram : @Parsa.uix

-----

Thanks for watching 🧡