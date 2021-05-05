Matera App Onboarding 👋

When we launched our mobile app, we didn’t took the time to create a proper onboarding. Well, now is the time to make things right. 🎉

This project was part of a bigger objective: how do we explain better Matera’s added value, in contrast with a professional trustee? 🤔

We wanted to :

1. Explain that Matera isn’t directly managing their building, but instead provides a powerful tool to help the commonhold association members.

2. Highlight some of the key features, solving current problems that people encounter with a professional trustee.

Hats off to @theokopf for those wonderful illustrations. ✨