Matera App Onboarding 👋

When we launched our mobile app, we didn’t took the time to create a proper onboarding. Well, now is the time to make things right. 🎉
This project was part of a bigger objective: how do we explain better Matera’s added value, in contrast with a professional trustee? 🤔
We wanted to :
1. Explain that Matera isn’t directly managing their building, but instead provides a powerful tool to help the commonhold association members.
2. Highlight some of the key features, solving current problems that people encounter with a professional trustee.
Hats off to @theokopf for those wonderful illustrations. ✨