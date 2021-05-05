பாரதி

Bharathi

(1882-1921) Chinnaswami Subramania Bharathi also known as Bharathiyar was a Tamil writer, poet, journalist, Indian independence activist , a social reformer and a polyglot. Popularly known as "Mahakavi Bharathi" ("Great Poet Bharathi"), he was a pioneer of modern Tamil poetry and is considered one of the greatest Tamil literary figures of all time. His numerous works included fiery songs kindling patriotism during the Indian Independence movement.