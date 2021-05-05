Ben van Wijk

Artisan Landing Page Concept

ui ux landing page concept webdesign
This is my take on one of the landing page posts that are quite popular on Instagram. I wanted to create a complete overview of what the landing page of this fictional ceramics-focussed website would be, so I included some interactions for scrolling, hovering and navigating the page.

Posted on May 5, 2021
