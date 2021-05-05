Trending designs to inspire you
Hi Dribbblers!
Continue to work one by one design, here is the new minimal Water purifier service app design concepts for exploration. Glad to share with you :D
About Project: I'm exploring water purifier service aap it's another exploration on this.
Screens: Home + Discover + Details + Dashboard + Schedular + Calender + History
I try to make it clean and user-friendly.
Press L to like and write your comment to give your feedback.
Stay tuned for more shots.
Thanks for watching.
Follow my Instagram page https://www.instagram.com/thexperinceman
Drop us some lines @ anubhavdwivedi4444@gmail.com