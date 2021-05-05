Teodor Milinkovic

Pizza Brand design

illustration branding packaging design design brand logo
Very exciting project. It was a test and time race. I think that it looks very good, maybe layout needs to be changed. But overall i think its good looking. This is just packaging design with logo and mascott. For whole project look on behance https://www.behance.net/gallery/118745131/Buca-Pizza-%28Brand-Design%29

Posted on May 5, 2021
