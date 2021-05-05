Skateboard Web design

Trending designs to inspire you
Here is the last post of our designs created for the skateboarding marketplace. This web design was created by keeping in mind the quirky and hip culture of the skateboard market. The idea was to create an experience that gives the users a chance to explore the endless possibilities of customization and bring out their uniqueness on their boards.
Apart from e-commerce, the designs also focus on brand recall through a bright colour palette, ensuring the users think of them each time they think of any work relevant to a skateboard.
