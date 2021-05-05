Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
2019 | Project for Innovating HongKong Global Talent Carnival

2019 | Project for Innovating HongKong Global Talent Carnival poster
Visual Identity Project for Innovating HongKong Global Talent Carnivaln in 2019.
Poster/Different Cards and Desks/Backdrop/Booklets/Trophy/Bags/Flags/T-shirt and so on

Posted on May 5, 2021
