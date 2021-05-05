Yo yo yo, long time no see unicorns😂

Let's go straight to the content.

I'm presenting you Activate. I spend in this project more than 1 year and I finally found time to upload this to dribbble 🦄

Activate: Nutrition Coach is a food-logging mobile app from Unicity. We worked with Unicity to help the company ideate, design, and develop the app for iOS and Android.

Download iOS and Android

