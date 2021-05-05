Michal Ondycz
nomtek

Activate - Nutrition Coach

Michal Ondycz
nomtek
Michal Ondycz for nomtek
Hire Us
  • Save
Activate - Nutrition Coach calendar logging exercises fitness tabs guidance clean minimal homepage userinterface exercise food onboarding charts dashboard mobile design wroclaw ux ui
Activate - Nutrition Coach calendar logging exercises fitness tabs guidance clean minimal homepage userinterface exercise food onboarding charts dashboard mobile design wroclaw ux ui
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble Cover.png
  2. Dribbble Cover 2.png

Yo yo yo, long time no see unicorns😂

Let's go straight to the content.
I'm presenting you Activate. I spend in this project more than 1 year and I finally found time to upload this to dribbble 🦄

Activate: Nutrition Coach is a food-logging mobile app from Unicity. We worked with Unicity to help the company ideate, design, and develop the app for iOS and Android.

Download iOS and Android

We're available for new projects. Let's talk! – contact@nomtek.com

nomtek
nomtek
All claims are the same. We simply get the job right.
Hire Us

More by nomtek

View profile
    • Like