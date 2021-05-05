Chat | wireframe | mockup | Inspired by free ui kit

From zero to hero 🚀 From wireframe to final concept 👆🏼 my 30 minutes challenge. Inspired by wonderful Contra wireframe kit created by @realvjy (@Figma community).

📍Design - Figma

📍Best wireframes from Contra UI kit

Follow me on Instagram

Contact me by: izzybialkowska@gmail.com

Thanks, Izzy Bialkowska 🙌🏼