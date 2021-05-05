Moyo.
Character Process #01 moyo simple confused confusing man lineart procreate spaghetti tape illustration agency illustrator krixi clean character design illustration character
  1. IMG_0372.JPG
  2. Screen Shot 2021-05-05 at 15.34.51.png
  3. Screen Shot 2021-05-05 at 15.35.00.png
  4. IMG_0367.JPG

This is how the first character was designed.
My process is kinda same with other illustrators: Sketching (Which is my favourite part)- Inking ( or vectoring - the boring part ) and colouring (which is the hardest part when it decides the success of the illustration)

Next time it would be a video of process I hope *finger crossed*

