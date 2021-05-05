Arun Singh✌

Online Learning Dashboard Design✒️

Arun Singh✌
Arun Singh✌
  • Save
Online Learning Dashboard Design✒️ modern mobile minimal responsive responsive ui side chat chat assignment my schedule arunsingh145 mentor tutor glassmorphism neumorphism ui 3d corses onlineshop onlineclass webapp dashboard ui
Download color palette

👋 Hello Everyone 👋
Today I want to share with you Online Learning Web app design.
I hope you will like it ❤️

If you like it, 👍 press the "L" to Like ❤️ and give your valuable feedback. Don't forget to Follow me.

Thank you❤️

Follow me on
Behance l Instagram

Arun Singh✌
Arun Singh✌

More by Arun Singh✌

View profile
    • Like