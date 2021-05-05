Rehan Qureshi

Real Estate App Design - iOS App

Real Estate App Design - iOS App branding user experience user interface uiuxdesign design real estate app minimal adobe xd uiux ui design real estate
The Application where people can Buy, Sell, Rent their Apartments / Homes. We can search houses and see recommended and top places that are ready to get Purchased, Rent or Sell.

I have taken this design to make it more minimal and simple as it can be.

