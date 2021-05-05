Ruchira | Auxesis Infotech Pvt Ltd

Luv4Luxe Sample Logos

Ruchira | Auxesis Infotech Pvt Ltd
Ruchira | Auxesis Infotech Pvt Ltd
  • Save
Luv4Luxe Sample Logos graphic design ux ui web development web design dimensions sketches color palllets typography design business logo auxesis infotech client acquisation it consultant business consultant business analyst business developer
Download color palette

Luv4Luxe is our another project. The illustration depicts the logo samples that we #Designed and #Delivered to the client keeping their #Requirements and expectation in mind.

As for all logos that we design; we’ve kept 5 elements into consideration in this logo as well - color pallets, typography, sketches, dimensions, and logo’s flexibility.

To know more about designing work and the approach that we follow, connect with us.

Auxesis Infotech | Twitter | Behance | Facebook | Linkedin | Pinterest | Youtube | Instagram |

Ruchira | Auxesis Infotech Pvt Ltd
Ruchira | Auxesis Infotech Pvt Ltd

More by Ruchira | Auxesis Infotech Pvt Ltd

View profile
    • Like