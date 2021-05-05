Luv4Luxe Sample Logos

Luv4Luxe is our another project. The illustration depicts the logo samples that we #Designed and #Delivered to the client keeping their #Requirements and expectation in mind.

As for all logos that we design; we’ve kept 5 elements into consideration in this logo as well - color pallets, typography, sketches, dimensions, and logo’s flexibility.

To know more about designing work and the approach that we follow, connect with us.

Auxesis Infotech | Twitter | Behance | Facebook | Linkedin | Pinterest | Youtube | Instagram |