VAN Masha

GO Construction

VAN Masha
VAN Masha
  • Save
GO Construction vector graphic design idea brand house construction minimalism design
Download color palette

GO Consruction is a Ukrainian construction company. The task was to develop a logo in a laconic and minimalistic style. As a result, a logo with the image of a house with the letters "GO" in laconic colors, black and white, appeared.

View all tags
Posted on May 5, 2021
VAN Masha
VAN Masha

More by VAN Masha

View profile
    • Like