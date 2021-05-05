Riccardo Paloppi

Pax - Brand Identity

Pax - Brand Identity visual design brand designer vector inspiration idea logotype logo design colorful minimal branding and identity entertainment theatre cinema animation design logo branding brand design brand identity brand
  1. PAX_Reel_4_3_1920x1440_2.mp4
  2. CONCEPT_Tavola disegno 1.png
  3. CONSTRUCTION_Tavola disegno 1-02-02.png
  4. FONT_Tavola disegno 1.png
  5. SCALING_Tavola disegno 1_Tavola disegno 1.png
  6. Flag Mockup_tutti.png
  7. BILLBOARD_Tavola disegno 1.png
  8. TICKETS_Tavola disegno 1.png

Today I'm really excited to share with you the brand identity design I made for Pax! 🤩

-------

---

This is an unofficial concept design made for portfolio purposes only.
It’s not to be considered nor to be attributed to the real brand. 

