Pax - Brand Identity

Today I'm really excited to share with you the brand identity design I made for Pax! 🤩
See the complete project on Behance:
👇👇👇👇👇👇
https://bit.ly/3gZETgp
-------
🍻🍻
Looking for a designer? That's great!
I would love to help you.
Reach me via DM (I'm open to work!).
---
This is an unofficial concept design made for portfolio purposes only.
It’s not to be considered nor to be attributed to the real brand.