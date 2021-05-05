Hello everyone!

Fundok is the new-generation guest experience management platform for short-term rental housing in Dubai with the goal of becoming the world’s leader in this sector.

We at Northell created an advanced UI/UX solution for the Fundok platform for landlords and the Fundok app for renters. With extensive research and brainstorming sessions, we came up with the ideal functionality of the product and developed a top-level design solution.

For this project, we created:

UX/UI design

