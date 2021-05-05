Northell team

Fundok

Northell team
Northell team
Hire Me
  • Save
Fundok illustrator photoshop app minimal website graphic design web ui ux design
Download color palette

Hello everyone!

Fundok is the new-generation guest experience management platform for short-term rental housing in Dubai with the goal of becoming the world’s leader in this sector.

We at Northell created an advanced UI/UX solution for the Fundok platform for landlords and the Fundok app for renters. With extensive research and brainstorming sessions, we came up with the ideal functionality of the product and developed a top-level design solution.

For this project, we created:
UX/UI design

Have a project in mind? Contact us at https://northell.design

View all tags
Posted on May 5, 2021
Northell team
Northell team
Top 20 Product Design & Dev. on Clutch
Hire Me

More by Northell team

View profile
    • Like