Oliver Swinburne

Child Development - Monkey See, Monkey Do!

An illustration created for a smart baby monitor that tracks via video and audio your baby's health and development.

4 Months Week 3: This shot illustrates specifically the time in their development where you will notice sounds and facial expressions being imitated.

