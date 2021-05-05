Onward Ticket - Mobile

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey team 👋
We're ready to share one more successfully completed project with you!
The app allows the user to book a flight ticket for a visa application and once it's approved - the user can purchase a usual ticket and start the trip 😇
What do you think of our approach? 😇
