Why settle with just grey?

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Was thinking about this some more, and I decided the best way to display a pro account would be to go subtle, and not in your face. Pink on Dribbble is usually denoting a call to action, and for devices like the iPhone and iPad actually being able to see the pro badge on hover is tricky.
So I’ve done two examples of what I think the badge should look like, one inline with the player name, one below the player icon. It’s not intrusive, doesn’t make the pro badge look like a call to action every time it is displayed, but shows the pro status more elegantly than the current set up.
In any case I would like to see the badge changed! :-)