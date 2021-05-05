Digital Provider App - Internet Mobile

Hello Guys 👋

This is Byte, my old design about a Digital Provider App.

Byte has a feature to find out the remaining internet quota and credit you have. You can manage purchases in one application without having to come to a physical store. It also has a feature to customize the package you bought.

.

.

What do you think? Hope you enjoy it! 😉

Feel free to give feedback and comments.

Press "L" if you like it. Thanks!

.

.

Available for a new project!

farhanalmaula@gmail.com | Instagram