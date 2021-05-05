Digital Provider App - Internet Mobile

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Guys 👋
This is Byte, my old design about a Digital Provider App.
Byte has a feature to find out the remaining internet quota and credit you have. You can manage purchases in one application without having to come to a physical store. It also has a feature to customize the package you bought.
.
.
What do you think? Hope you enjoy it! 😉
Feel free to give feedback and comments.
Press "L" if you like it. Thanks!
.
.
Available for a new project!
farhanalmaula@gmail.com | Instagram