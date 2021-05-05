Baselane app – dashboard

👋 Hey!

Dashboard is definitely one of the key features in the app. It is from here that the landlord has convenient access to the most relevant information to help him assess the status of current activities.

What was the challenge?

A few pixels to the left, a few to the right. We have it! Actually, it's not quite like that. Baselane already in the beta version had to have a wide range of functionalities. We had to fit it all into a very simple UI and hit the target audience with the visual layer.

How did we help?

We iterated the entire UX layer to have a solid foundation for further work before moving on to the visual layer. Moodboards, some interesting discussions, and we had a visual direction. We based the entire application on a design system built at the same time. As a result, we received a polished application, ready to rock the boat on the current market.

What’s Baselane?

Baselane is building end-to-end financial platform from the ground-up to serve the needs of independent landlords. Their goal is to empower independent landlords with tailored financial technology, automated tools, and actionable data to save time, increase returns, and grow their rental investment portfolios.

———

Thanks for watching!

Remember to follow our profile for more!

Let's talk about your project — hello@tonik.pl