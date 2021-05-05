Corona postage stamp fear the feed 02/13

Corona postage stamp serie ~ Fear the feed 02/13

Fear the feed, feed the fear.

Nowadays it's almost impossible to know what is true and what is not. Should we fear the feed or do we already feed the fear?

Make your choice.

Decided to put my corona thought into little graphics.

Hope you like it. See the full project at https://thevisualthinker.nl/index.php/portfolio/postzegel/