Fahim - logo & identity designer

8x salon branding

Fahim - logo & identity designer
Fahim - logo & identity designer
  • Save
8x salon branding logo designer creative logotype p q r s t u v w x y z a b c d e f g h i j k l m n o lettermark brand identity branding icon modern washing beauty salon minimal modren designer design logodesign logo mark logo
Download color palette

salon modern logo
-------------------------------
I'm available for new projects
Contact for freelance works
E-mail: contractfahim@gmail.com
WhatsApp: +8801755092469
Skype : live:.cid.5ec592edf58c98ac
Telegram: t.me/FahimAhamed

69f4c299c6db28d208f568e720e7e685
Rebound of
Minimalist 8x-salon logo concept
By Fahim - logo & identity designer
Fahim - logo & identity designer
Fahim - logo & identity designer

More by Fahim - logo & identity designer

View profile
    • Like