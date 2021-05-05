Marcin Grygierczyk
Grocery app - categories & list of products

Marcin Grygierczyk
Marcin Grygierczyk for INVO
Grocery app - categories & list of products products fruits vegetables food grocery app grocery design app mobile app mobile ios interface uxdesign uidesign simple app uiux clean ux ui design
Case study on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/118593633/Grocery-app

Hi everyone! Today we show you another two screens of the food app project. This time it is the category and product list screen!

We’re available for projects! Write us at hello@invotech.co

Designer : @Marcin Grygierczyk
Art Director: @Patryk Polak

