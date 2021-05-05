Grocery app - categories & list of products

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Case study on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/118593633/Grocery-app
Hi everyone! Today we show you another two screens of the food app project. This time it is the category and product list screen!
-
We’re available for projects! Write us at hello@invotech.co
Designer : @Marcin Grygierczyk
Art Director: @Patryk Polak