Mobile App Design

Nifty Fifty mobile app is designed to encourage users to have their opinions heard by congressmen and invite their friends to do the same. The mobile app will hold a challenge to encourage users to connect with their friends to have their opinion heard. A point system is used to track leaderboards. Each user can earn points on their opinion, their friends opinions, and if the network touches all 50 states it's a grand slam. Each user will have the opportunity to express their opinion on any subject. An interactive map will be available to users that shows their current connections. Join the challenge, be part of the change.