Irham Muhammad Shidiq

Cloudku - Mobile App

Irham Muhammad Shidiq
Irham Muhammad Shidiq
  • Save
Cloudku - Mobile App dashboard design dashboard ui dashboard figma cloud storage mobile design mobile app mobile uiux ux design uidesign ux ui
Download color palette

Hello Guys,
This week i'm working on my latest work for Cloudku Mobile App. Don't forget to check the full preview

I hope you like it and feel free to feedback and comment.
don't forget to press "L" if love it.
Thanks!
======================
Connect with me : birhamshidiq@gmail.com

Irham Muhammad Shidiq
Irham Muhammad Shidiq

More by Irham Muhammad Shidiq

View profile
    • Like