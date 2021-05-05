Doctor's Mobile App Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello Friends 👋🏻
An application for medical practioners, here they can see immediate scheduled list appointments once enter in the application. Also here given quick connect features like "Inbox" and "Doctor's Network" along with three main link in bottom navigation bar to connect "User's Profile", "Dashboard" & "Global Search".
I tried to make an app that is minimal, modern, and easy to use. I hope you like it.
Design - Adobe XD
Illustrations - Illustrator
