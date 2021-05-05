Mykal Kiruthi

Pembe Flour | Proposed Rebrand & Packaging

Pembe Flour | Proposed Rebrand & Packaging packaging flour agency vector africa serif fonts kenya fibonacci golden circle logo design logo branding
Steeped in history, how do you transform an iconic brand?
Well, you keep what works (the tusks) and tweak what doesn't (the type and packaging). The goal was to modernise the packaging since technology allowed full-colour printing now, and make it stand out from the crowd. I think we did a great job. What do you think?

