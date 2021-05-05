Pembe Flour | Proposed Rebrand & Packaging

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Steeped in history, how do you transform an iconic brand?
Well, you keep what works (the tusks) and tweak what doesn't (the type and packaging). The goal was to modernise the packaging since technology allowed full-colour printing now, and make it stand out from the crowd. I think we did a great job. What do you think?
See more of my work here:
Behance