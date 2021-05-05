Packaging Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Monster Planet donuts is an out-of-this-world experience. The company is locally owned and focuses on raising money for mental health awareness through fundraisers. The coffee shop has a food truck for special events. Can you find Harry the monster? Monster Planet is a safe place for all individuals.