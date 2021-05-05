Weliny - eCommerce website design

Hello everyone!

***An easter egg is hidden in this shot and a true designer will notice it***

OK, now let's talk about web design for the products? What is the main point? The answer is simple - the product itself. You should make it a central character in the storyline.

Is it enough? Unfortunately no, as you should always keep in your head the end-customer. What they want, what they are expecting, etc.

That is why you should communicate a lot with your client's marketers and go a little bit deeper in your researches, don't forget about it.

For this work Outcrowd team made:

✔️Product's 3D model

✔️Web design

✔️Motion design

P.S. Leave your comment if you've found the easter egg and let's see who wins.

***

Drop us the line hello@outcrowd.io

Be a part of our creator’s community at:

Behance | Medium | Instagram | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook