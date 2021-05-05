🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
DealSouq.com
Hi there bro, this is the latest project.Hope you gengs give me more feedback & always support me, don't forget to follow/comment/like & share.Join me on my movement, thanks geng & GBU All
#retail #retaildesign #retailer #ecommerce #ecommercebusiness #ecommercetips #ecommercewebsite #ecommercemarketing #clean #minimalist #simple #instagram #design #website #webpage #webpagedesign #99designs #dribbble #behance #freelancer #graphicdesign #freelancercom #client
Please need more feedback for better design, thank you