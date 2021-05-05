EMMA | Personal Brand Identity System

In order to create a thorough, impactful and dynamic election campaign for the client - a candidate running in Edinburgh elections - a dynamic identity system was designed

The idea was to seamlessly execute the essence of 'Equality' through various media and touch points

LOGO CONCEPT

The Mark is essentially derived from the letter 'E' which denotes both - the name of the candidate 'EMMA' as well as the attribute that the party stands for, which is 'EQUALITY'

THE LOGO SYSTEM

The logo unit effectively acts as a holster and allows for multiple iterations. Primarily, it highlights the

5 agendas that the candidate and the party emphasizes on

The system is also utilized to highlight other candidates of the party; for promotional uses, such as a filter for fans and supporters; for highlighting a particular movement or place of interest and so on. The possibilities are endless