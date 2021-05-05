Patryk Bełc

Bulldog Burger ⚈

Patryk Bełc
Patryk Bełc
  • Save
Bulldog Burger ⚈ patrykbelc belcdesign logomarks dog restaurant branding flatlogo logodesign burger logo burgers bulldog
Download color palette

Bulldog Burger ⚈
Design ✑ 5 | 05 | 2021

If you have any questions or you want to design identity or illustrations for your company - write to me and send me a brief for
my e-mailbox 📩 designbelc@gmail.com

I will be happy if you see my older projects and started follow my profiles on social media.

Social Media ©
--------------------------------------------
Behance - Fanpage - Instagram

Patryk Bełc
Patryk Bełc

More by Patryk Bełc

View profile
    • Like