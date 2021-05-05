Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
IP identity design

IP identity design modern typography wordmark logotype symbol identitydesign identity logo tech technology data construction building architecture
This is the identity design I created for Integrated Projects from New York City! They offer many things, but in short, they specialize in building information using advanced data-gathering technology. Here is a source to their LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/integrated-projects/about/

