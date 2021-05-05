Roxane

Personal Branding 👀

Roxane
Roxane
  • Save
Personal Branding 👀 personal branding figma sketch vector interface web branding logo webdesign ux ui design
Download color palette

Hi everyone ! Here's a personal branding project i did to update my logo and my visual identity. I think you got it : i want colors in my life. 🎨

I hope y'all enjoy it and don't hesitate to tell me what you think about it !

Press « ​L​ » to spread the 💙❤️💛.

------

Follow me on 🏀Dribbble
All Works Copyright © 2021 Roxane Dulhoste.

Roxane
Roxane

More by Roxane

View profile
    • Like