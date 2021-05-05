Hi everyone ! Here's a personal branding project i did to update my logo and my visual identity. I think you got it : i want colors in my life. 🎨

I hope y'all enjoy it and don't hesitate to tell me what you think about it !

Press « ​L​ » to spread the 💙❤️💛.

------

Follow me on 🏀Dribbble

All Works Copyright © 2021 Roxane Dulhoste.