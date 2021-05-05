Geles Lluna

Under the sea

Geles Lluna
Geles Lluna
  • Save
Under the sea bubbles anemone acuarium blue orange sketch design vector illustration inspiration coral reef corals clownfish fish maritime marine submarine underthesea water sea
Download color palette

I was thinking in doing a pattern with pentagons, I though they look like a coral, and all of a sudden I found myself deep in the sea. Probably Finding Nemo is one of my favourite Disney movies because of the sea (I would say it used to be The Little Mermaid).

Geles Lluna
Geles Lluna

More by Geles Lluna

View profile
    • Like