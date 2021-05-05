Mist Bottle Packaging - Aroma Stories

Trending designs to inspire you
Service:
Packaging Design
Year:
2020
Description:
The home-grown Indian brand, Aroma Stories is a newly launched Cosmetic (Body Mist) brand. They have 5 variants namely - Classic Sunset, Spicy Vanilla, Lily Matcha, Fresh Aquamarine and Misty Vettivera.