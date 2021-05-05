Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ramola Dhande

Mist Bottle Packaging - Aroma Stories

Mist Bottle Packaging - Aroma Stories
Service:
Packaging Design

Year:
2020

Description:
The home-grown Indian brand, Aroma Stories is a newly launched Cosmetic (Body Mist) brand. They have 5 variants namely - Classic Sunset, Spicy Vanilla, Lily Matcha, Fresh Aquamarine and Misty Vettivera.

Ramola Dhande

