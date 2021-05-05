The Zeedijk is a unique historical area in Amsterdam. The NV Zeedijk was established in the 1980s to prevent the deterioration of the liveability. In honor of its 35th anniversary, we've developed a city walk. "The real Amsterdam" is a digital audio tour that tells the story of the Amsterdam city center - through the eyes of various citizens of Amsterdam.

"The real Amsterdam" is a web application and can therefore be viewed on any platform (smartphone, tablet and desktop). As soon as you're physically in the area, users will see themselves on the map so that they can orient themselves, on to their next destination.

We've added points of interest where you can find more detailled information and a spoken story.

https://stadswandeling.amsterdam