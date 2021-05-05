Trending designs to inspire you
I did this project for Viet Nam Motion Graphic Challenge. With the topic Holiday, I came up with the idea about Ghost's Holiday. Hope you guys enjoy it and have good Holiday.
Check it out on this link: https://www.behance.net/gallery/118687107/Ghosts-holiday