Menu Card Design

Punjab D Lassi
Lassi is a traditional Punjabi Drink and hence the name derived as "Punjab D Lassi".
It's is a food brand, famous for their range of Lassi's. They also offer variety of other food items that include Quick Bites, Desserts, Ice creams and Fast Food.
Designs include:
1. Restaurant Bandit Boards
2. Take Away Menu
3. Restaurant Wall Board
4. Zomato Menu's