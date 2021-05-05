Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ashley Bennett

Band Back Pack

Band Back Pack band merchandise merchandise design illustration typogaphy mock-up logo branding graphic design
Smash Box is a Jazz Band located in Atlanta, GA. The band is ready to release their first album and begin promoting for their first professional live performance. The band is unique made up of three talented women. Adding a unique twist to classical jazz music. They are spunky, fun, and rebellious.​​​​​​​

