Computer Store Redesign

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Computer Store Website
Ive been working on a redesign for a website that sells PC parts and tech. This is a concept to help provide more specific product exposure for the landing page.
Need a Designer for your project?
Feel free to reach out and contact me here to tell me about your project.
If you like any of my work please follow me on Dribbble